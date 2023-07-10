(CNN) — An ongoing legal dispute over a French estate and winery Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie formerly owned together continues to escalate.

In a new court filing obtained by CNN, Jolie’s former investment company Nouvel accuses Pitt and “co-conspirators” of attempting to retain control of Château Miraval by “stripping” and “looting” its assets. Nouvel is seeking at least $350 million in damages.