London (CNN) — In an era when the elder statesmen of rock might start to consider hanging up their microphones and leather pants, Blur stomped onto Britain’s biggest stage this weekend to stake their claim for the big time.

Playing two nights at Wembley, Europe’s second-largest sports stadium, is a bold move for a group with humble indie roots, but lack of ambition has never been a problem for Damon Albarn and his bandmates, who returned from hiatus to tour Europe this summer.