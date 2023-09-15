(CNN) — A Southern California man has been convicted on three counts related to the “Bling Ring,” a group that burglarized the homes of celebrities in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

A jury on Wednesday found Benjamin Ackerman guilty of three counts of first-degree residential burglary, the court docket shows. Ackerman pleaded no contest in July to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 11 counts of first-degree residential burglary and 25 counts of money laundering, as well as several special allegations, the prosecutor’s office said.