(CNN) — Science-fiction author N.K. Jemisin loved “The Jetsons” as a child, fantasizing about taking a flying car to school thanks to its space-age vision of the 21st century. But while watching reruns as an adult, she noticed that there was “nobody even slightly brown” and that “even the family android sounds white” in a show meant to envision the future.

“Thing is, not-white-people make up most of the world’s population, now as well as back in the Sixties when the show was created,” Jemisin wrote in a 2013 essay. “So what happened to all those people, in the minds of this show’s creators?”

