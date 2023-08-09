(CNN) — Stars aren’t exempt from the hardships of the Hollywood strikes and Billy Porter is speaking out about it.

In an interview with the Evening Standard the “Pose” star said he is having to sell his home because of the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. “And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back (to work). The life of an artist, until you make f***-you money – which I haven’t made yet – is still cheque-to-cheque,” he told the publication.