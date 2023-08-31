THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Patty, Christina, Theresa, Peggy, Ellen, Susan, Faith, Leslie, Sandra, Kathy, Nancy, Maria, Edith, Pamela, Marina, Sylvia, Natasha, Joan, April, Anna, Renee, and Jeanie.
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Patty, Christina, Theresa, Peggy, Ellen, Susan, Faith, Leslie, Sandra, Kathy, Nancy, Maria, Edith, Pamela, Marina, Sylvia, Natasha, Joan, April, Anna, Renee, and Jeanie.
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Faith.
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR – ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner.
NATIONAL - She loves riding horses, is a radio host, teacher and singer. She also doesn't mind taking a dip with sharks just to pass the time. However, Benton City's Faith Martin will be in a different kind of pool come this fall (and there may be a few sharks she'll be up close and personal with!)
Martin is one of 22 women competing this fall as a bachelorette on ABC's new show, 'The Golden Bachelor.' In this new, unscripted series, Martin will be looking to capture the heart of Gerry (pronounced as "Gary") Turner. Turner lives at a lakehouse in Indiana and says he is a romantic at heart. The father of two daughters and grandfather of two granddaughters, Turner is hoping to find love in his golden years after losing his wife in 2017.
Martin is described as a thrill-seeker and she may be just the one that sweeps Turner off his feet. After all, one of Turner's favorite things to do is play pickleball -- which just happens to be the state sport of Washington! Plus, who can resist a leisurely ride with horses through the mountains?
The other bachelorettes range in age between 60 and 75 and come from all over the United States.
Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.
"The Golden Bachelor" premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m., only on Apple Valley News Now. If you miss the episode (but let's face it, why would you?), you can watch it the following day on Hulu.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.