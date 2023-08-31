Faith, Golden Bachelor

NATIONAL - She loves riding horses, is a radio host, teacher and singer. She also doesn't mind taking a dip with sharks just to pass the time. However, Benton City's Faith Martin will be in a different kind of pool come this fall (and there may be a few sharks she'll be up close and personal with!)

Martin is one of 22 women competing this fall as a bachelorette on ABC's new show, 'The Golden Bachelor.' In this new, unscripted series, Martin will be looking to capture the heart of Gerry (pronounced as "Gary") Turner. Turner lives at a lakehouse in Indiana and says he is a romantic at heart. The father of two daughters and grandfather of two granddaughters, Turner is hoping to find love in his golden years after losing his wife in 2017.