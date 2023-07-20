Barack Obama shares his summer playlist, and it’s fire: Tupac Shakur, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner make the cut

 Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama is staying cool this summer with a summer playlist of 40-plus songs that showcase his eclectic tastes.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer,” Obama wrote on Twitter on Thursday, adding that his playlist is “a mix of old and new.”