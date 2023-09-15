(CNN) — Ashton Kutcher has stepped down from his role at Thorn, an anti-child sex abuse organization he co-founded, after drawing criticism last week over letters of support he and his wife Mila Kunis wrote on behalf of their former “That 70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson ahead of a sentencing hearing.

Kunis is also stepping down as an observer on the Thorn board, according to a report by Time.