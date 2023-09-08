(CNN) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote reference letters of support on behalf of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison.

Kutcher and Kunis, who co-starred with Masterson in “That ’70s Show,” are married. In their letters, first published by Los Angeles court reporter Meghann Cuniff and journalist Tony Ortega, the couple vouched for Masterson’s character and pleaded with Judge Charlaine Olmedo for leniency.