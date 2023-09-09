(CNN) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have shared a video in which they said they are “aware of the pain” they caused by writing letters on behalf of Danny Masterson ahead of his rape conviction sentencing.

Kunis and Kutcher, who co-starred with Masterson on “That ’70s Show,” were among nearly 50 people who advocated for leniency for the actor before he was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.