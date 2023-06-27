(CNN) — Some members of the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have reportedly written a letter to union leadership urging the negotiating committee not to settle with the Hollywood studios on a deal that does not represent their demands.

According to Rolling Stone, the letter expresses concern that “this is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough.”