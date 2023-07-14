As SAG strike brings Hollywood to a standstill, which favorite UK-filmed shows could still go ahead?

Season 2 of HBO's "House of the Dragon" is slated for 2024. Pictured is Matt Smith as the show's Prince Daemon Targaryen.

 Ollie Upton/HBO

London (CNN) — As a host of Hollywood actors join film and TV writers in a strike against major studios and streaming services, filming and production of some popular shows – including “House of the Dragon” and “Industry” – could continue, due to UK strike laws.

Though British acting union Equity said it would “stand in unwavering solidarity” with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), it advised “SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity UK collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work.”