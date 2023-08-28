(CNN) — As Ariana Grande continues her week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album “Yours Truly,” the singer is looking back on her good times – and the bad.

Since Thursday, Grande has released a series of newly taped live performances of “Yours Truly” tracks, a new digital deluxe version of the album and new merchandise. Part of that celebration also included a two-part Q&A that Grande posted to her TikTok page, the second part posted on Monday.