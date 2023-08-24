‘And Just Like That…’ serves up a half-baked finale with ‘The Last Supper’

(CNN) — “And Just Like That…” managed to go from irritating to merely boring in its second season, which feels like modest progress. Yet the central relationship that finally took over – as Carrie renewed her romance with Aidan, the one that she let get away – came as too little, too late to completely salvage a series whose secondary plots have remained underwhelming, and at times half-baked.

For those focused on the “Sex and the City” elements revived within this sequel, watching Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) reconnect with Aidan (John Corbett), and even second-guess the decisions that broke them apart, provided an interesting wrinkle to that history.