Alex Trebek’s incredible work ethic recalled by his family and the ‘Jeopardy’ team in emotional podcast

Alex Trebek is seen here on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

(CNN) — Alex Trebek was a part of “Jeopardy” for nearly 37 years, and in spite of his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer revealed in the spring of 2019, the longtime host of the famed quiz show remained steadfast in his professional commitments until the very end.

In a new episode of the podcast “This is Jeopardy! The Story of America’s Favorite Quiz Show” this week titled “So Long, Everybody!” several members of Trebek’s family as well as longtime colleagues remembered the last year and a half of his tenure on the show, leading up to his death in November 2020.