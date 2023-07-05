Al Roker is now a grandfather and the baby’s name will make you smile By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 5, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The forecast calls for plenty of smiles and baby cuddles.“Today” weather presenter Al Roker is a first-time grandfather, his show announced on Tuesday.His daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl that Roker Laga and her husband, Wes, named Sky Clara Laga.“That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” “Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones said after the announcement.Roker passed along word Tuesday that everyone was doing well and the family “couldn’t be happier,” which his daughter confirmed.“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” the new mother told TODAY.com in a text message.Roker Laga is the daughter of Roker and his ex-wife, Alice Bell. The elder Roker and Bell divorced in 1994. He’s been married to fellow journalist Deborah Roberts since 1995.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular KFD releases more information on Kennewick house fire Benton Co. authorities put Operation Dry Water into effect 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later Latest News Yakima police preparing to ramp up parking enforcement across the city 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Eastern Washington to get new federal prosecutor for MMIP cases Access to Alert Yakima key for residents, visitors during wildfire season Yakima's annual Apple Jam to bring new music, bigger stage to State Fair Park More News