(CNN) — Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, “Ahsoka” gets so much right about the look and action of “Star Wars” that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced. There’s still hope for this showcase featuring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s all-grown-up Padawan, but the first two episodes don’t possess as much Force as they should.

Having already introduced Dawson’s Ahsoka in “The Mandalorian,” Dave Filoni, the producer of that series as well as the animated “Star Wars Rebels” and “Clone Wars,” set the table for what has become one of the most beloved characters in the “Star Wars” galaxy.