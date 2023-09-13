(CNN) — Having brought a “Star Wars” fan’s instincts to the animated “The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels,” writer-director Dave Filoni transferred that sensibility to live-action series. Clunky at times, at its best that unapologetic approach has yielded lump-in-the-throat moments, and it was on full display in the fifth episode of “Ahsoka,” which reunited the titular character with Anakin Skywalker, creating another opportunity for Hayden Christensen to reprise the role.

Christensen’s de-aged Anakin appeared to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) as she hovered between life and death, a Force ghost there to teach her one last lesson. The small touches – down to him calling her “Snips,” his nickname for her, or the fleeting glimpses of Darth Vader – reinforced how the animated shows in some respects eclipsed the movies, and at the very least stoked those fires during the extended lapses between them.