After months of waiting, I finally made it to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour. This is what it was like

(CNN) — It had been nearly nine months since November 15 – the day I managed to secure three face-value tickets amid Ticketmaster’s infamous meltdown to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour concert in Los Angeles – when I finally got to see the show this week.

The concert, which was the singer’s penultimate show on the first US leg of her tour, was the most impressive three hours and fifteen minutes of live music I’ve ever seen, purely based on her epic delivery of a fully loaded 44-song setlist. And it happened in an atmosphere that celebrated positivity, respect for others and an openness to connect with new friends.