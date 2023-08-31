(CNN) — Appearing at a press conference during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, “Ferrari” star Adam Driver name-checked streaming giants Amazon and Netflix as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood continue.

“Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International (distributors for “Ferrari”) can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for – this is pre-negotiations – the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t,” Driver asked.