(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found last month after he disappeared during a climbing trip in a California mountain range in January, spoke of how “dangerous” the activity could be in his last UK interview before he went missing.

“I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives … You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling,” Sands told Radio Times magazine last year.