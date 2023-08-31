(CNN) — Agnetha Fältskog of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA has relaunched her solo career with a new single.

“So… where do we go from here? – World Premiere of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ on @bbcradio2 with @zoetheball – Tune in on Thursday 31st August from 8:30am (BST),” wrote the singer in a post on a newly-created Instagram page.