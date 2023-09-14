‘A Haunting in Venice’ scares up Kenneth Branagh’s third Hercule Poirot mystery

(CNN) — Kenneth Branagh has found a nice rhythm in his Hercule Poirot mysteries, serving as director, producer and star. “A Haunting in Venice,” his third go-round with writer Michael Green, derives its main wrinkle from the vaguely supernatural tone, a just-in-time-for-Halloween adornment that might add a small commercial boost to a formula otherwise as neatly manicured as the great detective’s moustache.

Frankly, this modern return to the Agatha Christie stories could have (and probably should have) wrapped up after the Covid-delayed “Death on the Nile,” a star-studded follow-up to “Murder on the Orient Express,” which itself was fine but didn’t quite measure up to the 1974 version with Albert Finney.