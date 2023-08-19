(CNN) — In an episode of the latest season of the Amazon Prime series “Made In Heaven,” a character named Pallavi Menke sits for an interview onstage at Columbia University.

Pallavi, a Dalit author and activist, is promoting a book she wrote about “coming out” as a member of a community that was long deemed “untouchable.” She tells the audience how her grandmother was forced to clean toilets for a living, how her family hid their caste by changing their last name and how moving from India to the US helped her embrace the identity she was once ashamed of.