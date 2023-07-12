Clean Sweep Tri-Cities passes out water during heat wave to unhoused people

PASCO, Wash. — One month ago, a local nonprofit organization, Clean Sweep, was asked to halt its Water Ministry service in one city for unhoused individuals due to safety regulations. The City of Pasco requested that Clean Sweep stop the program, which involved distributing free, cold water bottles from barrels placed in parks and gathering places across the Tri-Cities.
As previously reported, the city mandated that Clean Sweep obtain permits for their activities, requiring an $800 fee per permit and a 30-day advance application. Clean Sweep found itself unable to do this.
However, the city did not prohibit the direct distribution of water bottles without the use of the barrels. Lynne McKee, a moderator from the organization, took it upon herself, with the help of other members, to distribute water bottles by hand daily amidst the scorching heat experienced by individuals living outdoors.
When asked about this alternative approach, McKee acknowledged its effectiveness but emphasized that it was not as convenient as the barrel system.
“It works, but it's not as good as the barrels, you know. And I have all of them asking me, ‘Why did you take the barrels down?’ Well, you know, it wasn't my choice,” said Lynne McKee.
In a letter of response, the City of Pasco expressed appreciation for Clean Sweep's valuable services, but stated the need for nonprofits and businesses to adhere to the same guidelines. To mitigate the financial burden, the city offered a grant application for Clean Sweep and other eligible programs. The Community Development Block Grant, totaling $715,000, is intended to principally benefit lower-income individuals, eliminate slum or blight, or create jobs for individuals in need.
Lynne McKee shared that her son, Mark McKee, the CEO of Clean Sweep, is considering working on the grant application with the City of Pasco.
In the meantime, while the barrels cannot be set up for the people experiencing homelessness in Pasco, Lynne McKee continues to distribute water bottles by hand, emphasizing that it is a matter of saving lives rather than merely providing relief from the heat.
“I know that their issue is that it makes a mess, that there's a lot of people gathered around,” said Lynne McKee. “Well, that's true. But if that water isn't there, these people are going to die when it reaches 110 degrees, and that weather's coming. It's going to be here pretty soon.” McKee said she doesn't want to enable or disable unhoused people, but help them.
Clean Sweep's efforts extend beyond water distribution, as they also provide other resources to help unhoused individuals transition off the streets. The nonprofit aims to expand its services by offering showers, access to the internet for job-seeking purposes, and clothing options. Currently, Clean Sweep operates solely on personal funds and donations because they do not receive any grants.
According to Lynne McKee, the Water Ministry has had a significant impact on many individuals. While she recognizes the challenges faced by those living on the streets, she shared success stories of individuals who have overcome homelessness. One woman, who was unhoused three years ago, now volunteers with Clean Sweep, has her own apartment and has regained control of her life. She also mentioned another person who recently achieved 45 days of sobriety, highlighting the lack of support for substance abuse recovery on the streets. This individual also had a heartwarming reunion with his daughter.
“I am so happy for him. He had his first meeting, in, I don't know how long, with his daughter the other day,” said Lynne McKee. “It just melted my heart because that's what we want. We want to bring families back together.”
She said that the Water Ministry used to bring people to Clean Sweep, while now, Clean Sweep has to go to them.
Started by Mark McKee, the nonprofit has grown to almost 4,000 members and is always looking for more members.
Despite the challenges they have faced, Clean Sweep has not stopped providing water services, when people who are unhoused are stuck to endure the conditions.
The organization is hoping to focus on expanding resources and empowering those experiencing homelessness.