Clean Sweep Tri-Cities passes out water during heat wave to unhoused people

Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

PASCO, Wash. — One month ago, a local nonprofit organization, Clean Sweep, was asked to halt its Water Ministry service in one city for unhoused individuals due to safety regulations. The City of Pasco requested that Clean Sweep stop the program, which involved distributing free, cold water bottles from barrels placed in parks and gathering places across the Tri-Cities.

As previously reported, the city mandated that Clean Sweep obtain permits for their activities, requiring an $800 fee per permit and a 30-day advance application. Clean Sweep found itself unable to do this.

